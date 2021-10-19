Sandra (Sandy) Gayle Johnson, age 59, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home.
Sandra was born Nov. 24, 1961, to the late Bobby Hurt and Era Nell Welborn. She was a member of Elk Lick Baptist Church and was the owner of K&D Camo in Russellville, Ky.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Danny Johnson; son, Derek Johnson; daughter, Kimber (Kevin) O’Dell; brother, Danny (Brenda Gafford) Hurt, and sisters, Brenda Hurt and Rita Johnson.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, 252 E Green St., Lewisburg, KY 42256. Burial will follow in the Elk Lick Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, Oct. 18 from 5-8 p.m.
