Secretary of State Michael Adams has said that he expects a low turnout for today’s primary election, but still hopes that more voters will turn out than anticipated.
Adams also said in a press release that there was a spurt in Republican voter registration in the first 17 days of April, prior to the voter rolls closing for the May 16 primary election for governor and other statewide constitutional offices.
“Increased voter registration is good, but only if voters show up at the polls,” said Adams. “We expect a low turnout, so I hope all eligible voters will exercise their right to vote in this primary.”
Republican registration increased by 2,135, a 0.14% increase.
With only statewide offices on the ballot, the most talked about race is for the Republican nomination for governor.
For those voting Republican, there are 12 people vying for the governor’s office, among them current Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon and Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles, former U.S. ambassador Kelly Craft along with Jacob Clark, David O. Cooper, Eric Deters, Bob Devore, Alan Keck, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Johnny Ray Rice and Robbie C. Smith.
Local voters may visit any one of the following sites to cast their ballots today between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.: Sinking Fork Baptist Church, the Christian County Courthouse, the Senior Citizens Center, Crofton City Hall, Pembroke Baptist Church, South Christian Elementary School, the Bruce Convention Center, Oak Grove Community Center, Indian Hills Elementary School, the New Barren Springs, New Palestine and Cedar Grove Baptist churches, the Walnut Street Center, Concord Baptist Church, the Friendship House and Hopkinsville Middle School.
Other races on the Republican ballot include incumbent Michael Adams, Steven L. Knipper and Allen Maricle are campaigning for the Kentucky secretary of state office.
Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball and Derek Petteys are seeking the seat for the state’s auditor of public accounts.
Seeking the seat of state treasurer are Andrew Cooperrider, Mark H. Metcalf and O.C. “O.J.” Oleka, on the Republican ticket, while Richard Heath and Jonathan Shell are campaigning for Kentucky commissioner of agriculture.
On the Democratic ballot, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear faces opponents Peppy Martin and Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young, in a race for the governor’s office, while Sierra J. Enlow is campaigning against Mikael Malone in the Democratic race for ag commissioner.
Residents should have identification, a driver’s license or Social Security card, for example, when they come to cast their ballots.
