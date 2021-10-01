The following COVID numbers are accurate for the Russellville Independent School System as of 3 p.m. Sept. 27.
Students positive: 3
Students quarantined: 37
Total students involved in active COVID cases: 40
Staff Positive: 0
Staff Quarantined: 0
Total Staff involved in active COVID cases: 0
Russellville Independent Schools will offer a Test-To-Stay Program beginning Oct. 12th. This program will be available to students in the event they are listed as close contact to a person positive for COVID-19 or if they are experiencing symptoms.
If you choose to enroll your student in this program, he/she will be tested via a rapid test at the beginning of the school day for 5 days. Provided that the test is negative each day, the student will be allowed to stay at school. This testing will only occur if the parent grants permission. Those permission slips are being sent home today.
This program is in place to prevent lengthy quarantine periods, lessen the inconveniences on the home, all the while keeping student safety as our top priority.
For questions, please contact Conrad Reding at 270-726-8405 or conrad.reding@russellville.kyschools.us.
