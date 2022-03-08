Photographer Kelly Phillips spent some time at Briggs Lake in Logan County last week snapping some shots of a Barred owl in flight and settling on the branch of a tree. Phillips, who writes and takes sports photos for the NDL, is also an avid outdoor enthusiast and nature photographer.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Become One, 70 Years of Love
- Drug Arrested at Walmart
- Nathan Watkins, protecting our freedoms
- Logan County Jail Report
- Humble is humbled by COVID experience
- Jimmy L. Uhls
- Harper case heads to mediation
- Sue Jean Page Barker
- RPD cites one, arrests another during taffic stop
- Three Men Charged in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.