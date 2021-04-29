He’s was tired and after losing his wife, the business just wasn’t the same. So the time to put the business up for sale was approaching, but small businesses, where his was located do not move very fast, if at all. The hopes of making a profit on the business was slim and you could see the seriousness on his face as he talked. As the conversation came to an end and I walked out, I simply said to him, “But remember God is still is Business” and the owners reply was clear. “He sure is!”
Not only is God still in business — He is working on me, I am convinced that He is also hard at work on many others. God is still God! And regardless of how things may appear or seem, He is still in control. Both I and the man selling his business need to remember that at times.
It is easy to focus on our daily challenges and be fearful or frustrated, but the Light still exist and is shining brightly. There is still a lot of smiling to do and jokes to tell. There are friends to be made and lives to be touched. There are still dishes to get dirty from good food and fellowship.
What I need to do is “Shake out the Blanket and Move On!” just like Linus. For he said “at the end of the day, I shake it out the door, thus scattering those fears and frustrations to the wind!” And when Charlie Brown asked “What about tomorrow?” Linus replied “Tomorrow I start with a clean Blanket.”
Jeremiah 29:11 puts it this way, ” For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.