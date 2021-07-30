List for Obituaries Jul 30, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steven D. Rogers, 74Lucille Elaine Sweatt, 75Sharon Ann Hadden, 68 Robert Melvin Carnall, 58Ricky Earl Price, 62Darrell Milam, 82 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Franklin Favorite Franklin Favorite Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJoint investigation nabs seven-time convicted felonBurglar threatens residents with machete, brass knucklesEnd of an era, Federal Grove closingCOVID cases rising in Logan CountyA day of fun at the Russellville-Logan County AirportStolen vehicle lands two in jailNew Simpson County grand jury empaneledLogan County Schools Updates COVID Plan Based on New CDC GuidelinesWoman found asleep in vehicle, arrested for illegal drugsHeroes don't always wear capes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
