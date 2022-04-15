Numerous people turned out on a rainy Tuesday this week to bring awareness to child abuse and to support those who help fight this horrible act that happens to millions of children.
The annual Child Abuse Awareness Walk was held on April 12 and began at the Carrico Park Square in Russellville. “Rain doesn’t stop those who abuse children and those children that need our help,” said a local social worker while umbrellas went up and the walk began.
A child is abused or neglected every 47 seconds in the U.S. More than 3 million children are subjects of at least one child abuse case each year. Nearly 700,000 children are abused in the U.S annually. About one in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.
Currently, there are 44 children out of home care in Logan County due to abuse. Logan County’s Department of Community Based Services averages 20-30 investigations per month. In 2021 there were 496 reported cases of child abuse in Logan County alone.
Neglect is the most common form of child abuse, followed by physical abuse, sexual abuse, and psychological abuse.
Several vendors participated in the annual event, setting up stations in the historic Logan County Courthouse where the walk concluded.
“We were very pleased with the turnout despite the weather being poor,” said Kasey Reynolds, Supervisor for Logan County Department of Community Based Services and a veteran social worker. “ We are very thankful to the community for their continued support.”
All states have a system to receive and respond to reports of suspected child abuse and neglect. If you suspect a child is being harmed or has been harmed, you should report your concerns to the appropriate authorities, such as child protective services. To report child abuse and neglect call toll-free any of the numbers listed below:
(877) 597-2331/(877) KYSAFE1
(800) 752-6200
Logan County 1-877-597-2331.
