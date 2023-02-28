Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Feb. 25th at the facility on Lewisburg Road in Lewisburg. From 9-11 a.m. Signs will be posted for your convenience.
MARCH 1WARNING SYSTEM
Statewide testing of the County Outdoor Warning System (COWS) is to be performed at 9:07 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, the test will be rescheduled.
MARCH 24
Notes Over Noodles
The Russellville Panther Band will be hosting Notes Over Noodles on Friday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. Doors Open at 5:45 p.m. at the Russellville High School gym. Tickets include a pasta dinner, drink, and dessert. There will be a live auction and a musical showcase featuring the students of Russellville High School Panther Band and Chorus.
MARCH 27 & April 14
Russellville Preschool Academy
The Russellville Preschool Academy at R.E. Stevenson Elementary will be conducting screenings on the following dates: Friday, March 17, Monday, March 27, and Friday, April 14. The screenings will consist of the following: Speech Language Screener, Brigance Screen III, and a Parent interview. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 1. Please call Linda Shelton at 270-791-2217 or 270-726 3927 to schedule an appointment for a screener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.