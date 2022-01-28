It seems that life moves too fast for many people with multiple phone calls and text messages, media stories drowning us in sorrow, appointments, and places to be with things to accomplish. Why should life be like the hare that rushes to the finish line, and then begins another race, one after the other?
The tortoise, however, takes time to notice the life it is living. It isn’t necessarily lazy. It just likes to see and taste more closely.
Billy Collins says this so beautifully in a short poem:
My Hero from “Horoscopes for the Dead”
“Just as the hare is zipping across the finish line,
the tortoise has stopped once again
by the roadside,
this time to stick out his neck
and nibble a bit of sweet grass,
unlike the previous time
when he was distracted
by a bee humming in the heart of a wildflower.”
Our spiritual journeys can move at either tempo. Some ardent travelers run at a presto pace leaving little time for a “hello, God” or a “thank you.” Others put on the brakes and live in the gift of each moment. No need to rush to the grave. Look and listen. See and hear what the Spirit may be saying to you — in creation, in love relationships, in just sitting for a few moments each day in the lap of God.
