Joann M. Gilbert, 85, of Houston, Texas, and formerly of Russellville, passed away on April 14, 2021, at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center in Houston of natural causes.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside service with Rev. Steven Walker Sr. officiating.
Masks will be required as well as social distancing and no hugging or shaking hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.