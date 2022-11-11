Elections are often surprising when it comes to the final tally and this year was no different. There were a total of 8,629 ballots cast for the 2022 general election on Tuesday. Of those votes, there were 2,168 straight-party votes for Republican candidates and 939 straight-party votes for Democratic candidates. Despite appearances, three incumbent Democrats managed to hold onto their seats, while two others lost theirs to the challenger.
Incumbent candidate for sheriff, Stephen Stratton (D) collected 4,639 votes against his challenger, Dewayne Whittaker (R), who received 3,862 votes. Stratton said, “I am humbled to be able to serve another term as sheriff. My first four years in office have been successful in so many ways. We have moved forward and learned so much about ourselves as individuals and as an agency. Running for sheriff is more than just my name on a ballot, it is my passion and something I have dedicated my whole life and career to. Being your sheriff is not about me but my office, my deputies, and the citizens of Logan County. There are so many people to thank for supporting me from day one, especially my parents and wife. To my office staff and deputies, this was truly a team effort. Thank you again Logan County.”
In the race for magistrate District 1, incumbent Tyler R. Davenport (D) received 791 votes to Clem “Dickie” Carter’s (R) 579 votes. Davenport said, “What an honor it is to serve the citizens of Logan County. We have created a great foundation and I can’t wait to see where it takes us.” He continued, “I want to thank the people of District 1 for trusting in me to continue serving them. Please pray for me and all elected officials to move our county in a direction that will be pleasing to God and the people of this county.”
Incumbent for magistrate District 6, Thomas P. Bouldin (D), received 764 votes to hold onto his seat against challenger, Nicholas Keith Scarbrough (R), who received 622 votes. Bouldin said, “I’m just humbled. I am honored the voters got out and supported me again. I have served for 16 years and look forward to serving another four. It was a big turnout and I appreciate everyone who turned out to vote. I want to take the time to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart. I will do my level best to serve as I have the last 16 years.”
The challengers in the races for coroner and Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) both won. Ben Kemplin (R) received 4,344 votes, while incumbent Mary L. Givens (D) received 4,148 votes. Kemplin said, “First I want to thank God for tonight’s win. He made it possible! Next, I want to thank Mary Givens for a race well run and for her 16 years of service to Logan County as coroner. I also want to thank my family, friends, and all those who voted for me and have entrusted me with the position of coroner for the next four years. I promise to do my level best to make you proud and serve Logan County with dedication and integrity.”
PVA challenger Timothy Rainwaters (R) received 4,677 votes, while incumbent Brook Brown Waldrup (D) received 3,804 votes. Rainwaters said, “It’s all overwhelming, but I’m humbled and honored to be elected. I felt it was my time to bring more than 32 years of experience to Logan County. I encourage everyone to come talk to me, my door will always be open.”
A trio of races will bring new faces to the offices of jailer, and magistrates for Districts 2 and 3. In the Jailer’s race, Joshua D. Toomey (R) received 6,276 votes to edge out his challenger, Johnny Anderson (D), who received 2,140 votes. Toomey said, “There simply are no words to adequately express the amount of gratitude I have towards the people of Logan County. I am excited to start this new chapter and promise to work to the best of my ability to fulfill the position you have entrusted me with.”
Jack Crossley’s passing left the seat for magistrate District 2 vacant. Candidate Jamie Goodwin (R), who received 868 votes over candidate Robert L. “Rob” Williams’ (D) 585 votes, will now represent South Logan. Goodwin said, “I feel that I could do something for Adairville and the community. I’m ready to get to work and do my best for those I represent. I’m ready to work with the other magistrates and do something great for Logan County. For my granddaughter, I want her to know she can be involved in something, and being able to pass value in community involvement along to her means a great deal.”
Finally, the magistrate District 3 race saw new faces in Chris Wilcutt (R), who received 912 votes, to win against Cliff W. Kennedy, Jr. (D), who received 426 votes. Wilcutt said, “ Thank you to my wife, family, friends and so many others who have been so supportive in this effort. I’m looking forward to serving and moving Logan County forward.”
The race for the mayor of Lewisburg saw Kathy W. Stewart win with 95 votes over write-in candidates Kimberly Sigers, who received 78 votes, and Billy Ray Johnson, who received 7 votes. Stewart said, “I would like to thank everyone who has supported me through being interim mayor and onto being elected as mayor. I’m excited about the position and look forward to working closely with the city council to make some positive changes in our community.”
The race for the mayor of Russellville saw incumbent Mark A. Stratton receive 1,192 votes to hold off his challenger, Jeremy Rogers, who received 501 votes. Stratton said, “I am grateful and blessed to be elected to another term as mayor of Russellville. I want to thank those who demonstrated their confidence in me for a fourth term. But most of all, I want to thank God for giving me another opportunity to serve the citizens of Russellville.”
The four cities of the county each had high numbers of candidates running for one of six seats in each location. Russellville and Auburn’s races had more candidates than seats. Russellville City Council incumbents each retained their seats. Voting totals were Sandra F. Kinser (1,164 votes), Jimmy Davenport (1,117 votes), Diane Gillam Walker (1,026 votes), Larry Wilcutt (894 votes), Pat Walpole Bell (851 votes), Bill Decker (786 votes), each edging out Jeff Manley (734 votes) and Michael Lockhart (652 votes).
In the race for Auburn City Council, one new face will take their seat in the new year. Those elected were Rhonda Pope Sullivan (252 votes), Jeff Gregory (251 votes), Peggy Sue Thomas (241 votes), Claude Tisdale (212 votes), Mike Rogers (198 votes), and Rex Evans (197 votes). The remaining candidates were Steve Montgomery (195 votes), Mark Summers (180 votes), and Travis Kent Fuller (119 votes).
Adairville’s City Council will see all candidates running, earning their seats. They are Danny Finch (174 votes), William G. Steen (146 votes), Tabitha W. Stephens (139 votes), Donnie Ray Warren (127 votes), Alana Cox (107 votes), and write-in candidate Ashana Wynn (35 votes).
Lewisburg’s City Council will also have all of its candidates running taking their seats. They are Joyce T. Richardson (149 votes), Laura Freeman (134 votes), along with write-in candidates Tina Nichols (33 votes), Joseph F. Dzenis II (17 votes), Eddie Alexander (15 votes), and Carole Goodman Moore (12 votes).
In other local races, the following positions were uncontested: County Judge-Executive Phillip E. Baker (R) received 6,851 votes; County Attorney Joe Ross (D) received 5,426 votes; County Clerk Stacy Watkins (R) received 6,826 votes; Circuit Judge 7th Judicial District Joe W. Hendricks, Jr. received 5,507 votes, and District Judge 7th Judicial District Ken Williams received 5,590 votes.
Incumbent Jason Wade Harper (R) representing magistrate District 4 received 1,220 votes and Anne Churchill Crawford (R) representing Magistrate District 5 received 1,207 votes. Crawford won in the May primary against incumbent Robert Earl Chyle and was unopposed in the general election. Harper was also unopposed in the general election.
Uncontested constable races were Larry N. Christie (D) for District 1 received 837 votes; Stephen W. Rogers (R) for District 5 received 1,147 votes, and Danny Perry (D) for District 6 received 911 votes. Write-in candidates for constable included John T. Monroe in District 2, who received 2 votes, and Butch Inman, who received 68 votes. Lone write-in candidate for County Surveyor Jeffrey L. Harris received 31 votes.
In the Board of Education races, Tim Hall received 1,297 votes as a member of the Board of Education 2nd Educational District. Challenger Kyle Wetton received 630 votes to edge out incumbent Kenny Robertson, who received 302 votes, as the Member Board of Education 1st Educational District. Members of the Board of Education in the Russellville Independent School District were James C. Milam receiving 858 votes, April S. Triplett receiving 758 votes, and Lovis Dorlanne Patterson receiving 730 votes.
For the Soil and Water District Supervisors (North) Lonny Wade Epley received 2,777 votes while write-in candidates Connor Randall Scott Williams received 18 votes and Stephen L. Taylor received 9. In the Soil and Water District Supervisors (South) candidates Matthew Rodgers received 1,909 votes, and Zachary Joel Armistead received 1,730 votes. All candidates will serve in their respective districts.
