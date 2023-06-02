Dianna Hunter, 63, of Cadiz passed away Monday, May 29, 2023.
The family has chosen cremation with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
Survivors include her sons, Morgan Robertson and David Russell; her step-sons, Quineton Hunter and Clinton Hunter; her daughter, Terry Cook; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
