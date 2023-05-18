Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
MAY 20
Live On Main
Franklin-Simpson Renaissance and Shawn Burton’s Music present Live on Main with great music, drinks, food, and fun on Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. at the Roxy Theater. Free Admission.
Cruise-In and Car Show
Middleton Baptist Church, at 9193 Middleton Circle, is hosting a Cruise-In and Car Show Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. All vehicles and bikes are welcome. Registration begins at 9 a.m. There is a $20 entry fee. Judging and trophies will be presented between 12 o’clock and 12:30. Food, music and a silent auction are planned. All proceeds will be used to help send the church youth to camp. For more information call or text 270-743-7095.
“Kars for Kenya” Car Show
Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, at 250 Woodburn Allen Springs Road in Woodburn, will hold a “Kars for Kenya” Car Show Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. There is a $20 entry fee. Awards will be given at two o’clock to the top 25 cars. Food will be sold throughout the day with donuts and coffee in the morning and hamburgers and hot dogs for lunch. Proceeds will be used to help with expenses for a group traveling this summer to Kenya for church work and a revival at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
MAY 22
Mental Health First Aid kick-off
GRREC will be hosting a Mental Health First Aid kick-off event on Monday, May 22nd. You can find out more information and register on the event website. For more information, please reach out by email linda.tyree@grrec.org or phone at 270-563-2113.
MAY 23
Feeding America USDA Commodities
Feeding America USDA Commodities will be distributed at Franklin-Simpson Community Park Tuesday, May 23 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The distribution is drive-through only. To limit contact, car trunks should be clear. Proof of residency is requested. To pick up commodities for another household, a permission note and proof of residency is required for the household. Contact the Community Action Agency at 270-586-3238 for more information.
CSFP Commodity Distribution
A CSFP Commodity distribution will be held Tuesday, May 23 in the parking lot on John J. Johnson Avenue between the African American Heritage Center and Brooks Wright Center from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Recipients must be at least 60 years old, live in Simpson County and be within income guidelines. Contact Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531 for more information.
MAY 27
American Flags Placed
AMVETS Post 110 will place American flags on the graves of military veterans at Greenlawn Cemetery on Saturday, May 27 from 7-7:30 a.m. Volunteers are welcome to come and assist in placing the flags on the graves. Flags will be provided. Volunteers should bring screwdrivers to help put the flags in the ground.
MAY 28
Memorial Day Service
Simpson County’s Annual Memorial Day Service is Sunday, May 28 at Greenlawn Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m.
MAY 31
Franklin Movie
You are invited to a private screening of “Always A Winner,” a Dave Christiano film that was filmed at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek last summer. The premiere will be Monday, May 31 at 7:10 p.m. at Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12. All tickets will be sold in advance and must be purchased at https://christianfilms.com/products/always-a-winner-may-1st
JUNE 1
Franklin’s Comprehensive Plan
The City of Franklin invites you to participate and contribute to the development of Franklin’s Comprehensive Plan. A Community Conversation will be held Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. at the Roxy Theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.