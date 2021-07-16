James Floyd Graham, 82, of Louisville, formerly of Todd County, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Signature Health Nursing Home in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 16 at 12 p.m. at the Greater Israel Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky. with Rev. Alex Shanklin officiating. Visitation will begin at the church Friday, July 16 from 11 a.m. until service time. Fellowship and food to follow. Visitation will also be Saturday, July 17 from 10-10:45 a.m. at the Todd County Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Todd County Meadow Haven in Elkton with Rev. Philip Suber officiating.
