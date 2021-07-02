The Logan County Grand Jury convened on June 18, 2021, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
James Adams — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription not in Original Container, 1st Offense.
Chadwick Lee Appling — Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance, Excludes Alcohol; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
Edward J. Barger — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Firearm Enhanced; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Drug Unspecified, Firearm Enhanced; Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Receiving Stolen Property, Under $500; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Promoting Contraband, 1st Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Ashley L. Bivins — Bail Jumping, 1st Degree.
Channing M. Burns — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Controlled Substance Prescription not in Original Container, 1st Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Ashley M. Cropper — Failure to/or Improper Signal; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
Darrell Dodson — Criminal Trespass, 2nd Degree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, All Others, $10,000 or More but Under $1,000,000.
Amber N. Hamm — Fleeing or Evading Police, On Foot, 2nd Degree; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer; Illegal Possession of Legend Drug.
Christopher D. Hardin — Tampering with Physical Evidence; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Cocaine; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Whitney L. Hayden — Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument (148 counts); Theft of Identify of Another without Consent (3 counts).
Marquise S. Hill — Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument (148 counts); Theft of Identify of Another without Consent (3 counts).
Edward O. Holloway — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Tiffany A. Holloway — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Montez Tyshon Johnson — Speeding 26 MPH Over/Greater; Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Greater than 4 Grams, Cocaine, Firearm Enhanced; Trafficking in Marijuana, < 8 Ounces, 1st Offense, Firearm Enhanced; Receiving Stolen Property, Firearm; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified, Firearm Enhanced; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Angela R. Jones — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Heroin; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd or Greater Offense, Drug Unspecified; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, Prescription not in Original Container, 1st Offense.
Tamara L. Johnson Kraft — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine (2 counts); Traffic in Marijuana, < 8 Ounces, 1st Offense.
Amy L. Marshall — Careless Driving; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Substance, 4th or Greater Offense, Aggravating Circumstances; Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle; Operating on a Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 2nd or Greater Offense; No/Expired Registration Plates; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
David Ross McGlothin — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Heroin.
Michael K. Meyer — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
Casey Minton — Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance, Excludes Alcohol; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine.
Shanon A. Palmore — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Auto, $500 or More but Under $10,000.
Caleb F. Phillips — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Auto $500 or More but Under $10,000; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Tyler Polston — Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess (2 counts); Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Drug Unspecified; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Steven A. Rutledge — Speeding 26 MPH Over/Greater; Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle; Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, Police Officer; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Tiffany E. Schepper — No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Amber N. Sheets — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Robert L. Smith — Assault, 4th Degree, Domestic, 3rd or Greater Within 5 Years; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Victoria Paige Smith — Tampering with Physical Evidence; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Linda F. Summerhill — Assault, 2nd Degree, Domestic Violence; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree.
Will Thomas Taylor — Speeding 20 MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating a Motor Vehicle with Expired Operator’s License; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess.
Derek R. Whitaker — Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, ≥ 2 Grams, Methamphetamine (2 counts); Traffic in Marijuana, < 8 Ounces, 1st Offense.
Amy R. Wilkins — Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense, Methamphetamine.
Nicole R. Williams — Assault, 2nd Degree, Domestic Violence.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Note:
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.