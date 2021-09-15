Saturday, Sept. 18Hoptown Half Marathon & 5K
The third annual Hoptown Half Marathon & 5K, will be held Saturday, September 18, in Downtown Hopkinsville, beginning at the intersection of 9th and Bethel streets. It is time for a new course of action. The Hoptown Half Marathon & 5K is back for a third year in 2021 and we’ve got some exciting additions ... and we will cross that bridge when we get to it.
Sign up now to take advantage of the earliest bird pricing available. You can register with ease at HoptownHalf.com.
Trigger Happy Concert
Hopkinsville’s own Steve Gorman, acclaimed drummer and founding member of The Black Crowes, performs with his band Trigger Hippy, along with fellow members Nick Govrik, Ed Jurdi, Amber Woodhouse, Sol Philcox-Littlefield and Jimmy Matt Rowland on Saturday, September 18 at the Historic Alhambra Theatre in downtown Hopkinsville. Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at pennyroyalarts.org
Saturday, Sept. 25
St. Luke Color Run
St. Luke Free Clinic of Hopkinsville presents Color Run 2021! St. Luke Free Clinic offers primary healthcare to individuals that earn too much to get Medicaid and not enough to buy health insurance. They serve those in Christian, Trigg, and Todd counties in Kentucky. Color Run 2021 will be held on September 25th at 10 a.m. It will start on the entrance to the Rail Trail at 450 North Drive, Hopkinsville. Come run, walk, or cartwheel along the trail and be doused with safe, environmentally friendly color powder along the way! It is a fun activity for all ages and will help support our clinic. To sign up go to the St. Luke Free Clinic of Hopkinsville Facebook page and click on the hyperlink or call the clinic at 270-889-9340.
Ongoing
Tops Club meetings
TOPS Club, Inc., Helping Millions to Take Off Pounds Sensibly Since 1948. You make the changes that make sense to you. Real Results. Small changes. = Big Results.
TOPS is not about diets or selling a food plan.
Tops meet at Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation, 2600 Thomas St., Wednesdays, 10-11:30 a.m.
For information, please call Terri Parker, 270-839-8091. Visit our website at .tops.org.
Zumba classes
Join Zumba at Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation, 2600 Thomas St., on Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. For additional information, please call Amy Fortin, 270-498-0150.
Pickle Ball
Pickle Ball will be played at the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department, 2600 Thomas Street Center. The schedule for play includes Mondays (9-11 a.m. and 5:30-8:30 p.m.) and Wednesdays (1-3 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.