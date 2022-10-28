Anniversaries have their own recognitions. Birthdays are very special in their single digit years. It seems to children that the day will never come. Lots of snapshots capture their excitement, icing smears on the face, and extra determination efforts blowing out the candles.
Birthday festivities may change to fit the year’s latest culture fad until the teen driver’s license milestone comes. It is such a big benchmark number in itself that a party is often not necessary. After that, birthdays are barely noted except the fiftieth and later decades that make us look back at life and be thankful we are still around.
The first wedding anniversary is often celebrated with dinner out and maybe a slice of the wedding reception cake saved and battered around in the freezer for a year. It takes the 50th to trigger a big celebration for most folks, and maybe each additional five after that.
Names of outstanding people and happenings in history that have dramatically impacted our country have earned an anniversary date on our annual calendars. The birthday of Abraham Lincoln, Memorial Day to honor veterans and Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are examples of helping us to recognize all the blessings that we have.
On the Fourth of July, we look back to the date when America gained its independence to build its own nation. Every fifty years we “take stock” and review what we have done, what changes have taken place during the last half-century.
Coming up in four years, 2026, is one of those history milestones--250 years since 1776. As we review everyday life in 1976, we will be amazed at the changes that have come about. Pizza was not on the menu, let alone served from a restaurant of its own. Bananas and oranges appeared in great abundance at the market mainly at Christmas. If someone had suggested bottling water and charging more than gasoline (then) for it, he or she would have been laughed at.
As individual states and counties make plans for our country’s semiquincentennial, we are to look back or refresh our own memory of what others have told us about life half a century ago.
In the fall of 1976, I wrote a “Thoughts Here and There” column titled “The Woman of the Good Old Days.” To re-remember, all the things that a farm wife pulled off every day and still had strength enough to darn socks after supper before going to bed puts me to shame.
We are to watch for more information about this major national anniversary coming up; then we need to put on our thinking caps for ways we everyday citizens can all be involved in the celebration.
