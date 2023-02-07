Joyce Willis Adam, age 87, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Creekwood Nursing and Rehab in Russellville, Ky.
Joyce was born in Logan County, Ky. on July 12, 1935, to the late John S. and Gracie M. (Stinson) Wilson. She was a member of the Epley Baptist Church, formerly worked with the Logan County High School and Logan County Jail as a cook, and retired from Rockwell.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Thomas Willis; a daughter, Melba Ruth Burnett; a son-in-law, William Van Allen; a daughter-in-law, Dee Darden Willis; five brothers, Paul Wilson, Buddy Wilson, Houston Wilson, Chester Wilson, and Doris Wilson, and three sisters, Sue Boyd, Eva Dean Jenkins, and Georgia Nan Wilson.
She is survived by her husband, Herb Adam; two sons, Robert Willis (Deborah) of Russellville, Ky. and Jerry Willis of Russellville, Ky.; three daughters, Glenda Allen of Russellville, Ky., Jan Robbins (Tom) of Russellville, Ky., and Jennifer Wood (Wesley) of Lewisburg, Ky.; two step sons, Brad Adam (Trish) and Steve Adam (Lorian) both of Louisiana; 12 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Joyce Willis Adam were conducted Monday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Bill Vaught officiating. Burial followed in the Russellville Memorial Gardens. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Daniel Johnson, Mike Dauley, Brent Willis, Brad Willis, Brevon Willis, and Jacob Burnett. Honorary pallbearers are Brian Willis, Austin Manning, Joshua Stamps, Ian Johnson, Sawyer Parks, Lane Burnett, and Grayson Burnett.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Epley Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.