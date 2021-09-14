David Gaines, 61, of Russellville, passed away at Signature Healthcare of Bowling Green on Sept. 10, 2021.
Funeral services with cremation to follow. Burial will be at a later date in Auburn Cemetery. Visitation began Monday, Sept. 13 from 4-8 p.m. in the celebration Chapel at Kirby Funeral Services in Russellville.
