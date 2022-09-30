Brian Lemar Brown, 50, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Russellville, Ky.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m. at Bank Street A.M.E. Zion Church with Rev. Jimmy Bell and Rev. Timothy Bell officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Friday, Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. until time of service. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
