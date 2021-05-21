Anna Gene Brooks, 70, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
She was born Sunday, Dec. 24, 1950, in Central City, Ky., the daughter of the late Marjorie Noffsinger. She was the wife of the late Glendall Brooks.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are sons, Lendell Brooks (Wanda) of Lewisburg, Ky. and Steve Brooks of Dunmor, Ky.; daughter, Michelle Covington (Troy) of Lewisburg, Ky.; brother, Steve Noffsinger (Diana) of Central City, Ky.; sisters, Nancy Chick (Rusty) of Lebanon, Tenn. and Janice Brumfield of Russellville, Ky.; grandchildren, Glendall Brooks of Lewisburg, Ky., Gunner Covington of Lewisburg, Ky., and Skylar Covington of Russellville, Ky., and one great-grandchild, “Little Bit” coming soon.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 21 at 1 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St. Lewisburg, KY 42256 with Bro. Ronnie Forrest officiating. Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery, Lewisburg, Ky.
The family will receive friends Friday, May 21 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at Price Funeral Home.
Due to current mandates set forth by the governor of Kentucky, there is an occupancy limit of 75 inside the funeral home facility, not including funeral home staff or officiating clergy. As of May 14, 2021, anyone who has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 is no longer required to wear a mask while inside the facility.
