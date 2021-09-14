Izeta Brown Martin, 84, of Elkton, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. at Petrie Memorial United Methodist Church in Elkton with Rev. Dr. Matt Seel officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Elkton. Visitation will begin Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 5-8 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home and Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.