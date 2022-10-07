OCT. 7
RHS 1972 Class Reunion
The Russellville High School Class of 1972 will be holding its 50th reunion Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Russellville High school cafeteria.
Tobacco Judging
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Tobacco Judging will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 a.m. on Carrico Park Square in Russellville.
Senior Stroll
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Senior Stroll will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at 116 S. Main Street, Russellville. This is a free event. Pre-registration is recommended. There will be free shirts for all participants.
Special Needs Awareness Walk
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Special Needs Awareness Walk will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at 10:05 a.m. at 116 S. Main Street, Russellville. This is a free event. Pre-registration is recommended. There will be free shirts for all participants.
Trolley Rides
Trolley Rides will be offered Friday, Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. Line starts at E. 4th Street Theater in Russellville. Enjoy free rides through downtown Historic Russellville.
OCT. 8
Auburn Concert
Live Wire will be performing in Auburn Saturday, Oct. 8 from 7-10 p.m. on the square. Vendors will be available including Carriage Hosue Vineyards.
Craft Show & Flea Market
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Craft Show & Flea Market will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. on the lawn of the historic Logan County Courthouse, W. 4th Street, Russellville, and the parking lot of Truist Bank until 4 p.m. Handmade crafts, boutique clothing, and more with over 130 vendors.
Jesse James Bank Robbery Reenactment
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Jesse James Bank Robbery Reenactment will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the Old Southern Bank of KY, 6th & Main Street, Russellville. This is a free event. Enjoy watching the reenactment of the 1868 James Gang Bank Robbery. Hundreds are in attendance as we kick off the festival day.
Parade Day
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Parade Day will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. on S. Main Street, Carrico Park Square, and W. 4th Street, Russellville. Enjoy an hour-long parade with school bands, teams, floats, antique cars, groups, and organizations representing Logan County. This is a free event.
Kid’s Zone
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Kid’s Zone will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. Bouncies, balloon art, face painting, and more. This is a free event for kids up to 12 years of age.
Karaoke Contest
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Karaoke Contest will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. hosted by Clay Bilyeu. This is a free event. Registration in advance is recommended. Cash prizes to winners.
Live Music on the Square
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Live Music on the Square in Russellville will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy free music on the square all afternoon.
Grand Finale Concert
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Grand Finale Concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. on Carrico Square in Russellville. Summers & Son Funeral Home presents The Jimmy Church Band for your entertainment.
OCT. 10
Russellville Chapter DAR Meeting
The Russellville Chapter DAR will be holding their October meeting on Monday, Oct. 10 at the Caldwell House at 3 p.m. The program is the history of Logan County and her records given by genealogist Denise Shoulders. The hostesses are Margaret Humble, Darlene Ryan, and Darlene Gooch. Members should try to bring a guest who might be interested in joining this women-oriented organization emphasizing patriotism, education, and preservation.
OCT. 12
LEAD/IDA MEETING
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
OCT. 14-16
Primitive Camp Meeting & Rendezvous
Annual Primitive Camp Meeting & Rendezvous at Red River Meeting House, 3008 Schochoh Rd, Adairville will be held the weekend of Oct. 14-16.
OCT. 14
Chili Supper
Greenridge Crossroads Community Church Center is having a chili supper and meet and greet Friday, Oct. 14. Come out and enjoy some great fellowship and food. Serving begins at 5 p.m. and will stop when the food runs out. There will be a cakewalk and a bonfire (weather permitting).
OCT. 18
Preschool Pumpkin Days
Preschool Pumpkin Days will be held Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Logan County Extension Cooperative, 255 John Paul Rd, Russellville for 3-5-year-olds from 4-5:30 p.m. Early Learning giveaways, pumpkin decorating, and a photo booth. This is a free event.
OCT. 21 & 22
Friends of Lake Malone Annual Halloween Bash
Friends of Lake Malone’s Annual Halloween Bash at Lake Malone State Park will be held Friday, Oct. 21 at the haunted pavilion only from 7-9 p.m. This event will cost $5. On Saturday, Oct. 22, there will be goodie bags, games, trick-or-treat, and a campsite decorating contest. This event will be held at 331 State Route 8001, Dunmor. All events are weather permitting. Bring one canned good per person. There will be concessions for sale.
OCT. 22
Coon Range Fish & Game Club Chili Supper
The Coon Range Fish & Game Club will be hosting a Chili & Soup Supper Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5-6 p.m. with a dance from 6-9 p.m. featuring the Sawmill Revival. The cost is $5 and includes a drink and dessert.
Logan County Humane Society Halloween/Fall Festival
Logan County’s Humane Society will be hosting a Halloween/Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Trunk or Treat will be at 3 p.m. There will be vendors, drinks, and face painting. Also, half-price adoptions.
Auburn Zombie Run/Walk
Auburn’s Tourism will be holding its annual Zombie Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 22. Registration will be at 4 p.m. with the event beginning at 5 p.m. at the pavilion in the city’s park. Costumes are encouraged and there will be an award given for the best overall costume. Preregistration is $25. The day of the race will cost you $30. Online registration is available at auburn.ky.gov/tourism
OCT. 23
Kirby Funeral Services’ 3rd Annual Fall Cruise-In and Car Show
Kirby Funeral Services’ 3rd Annual Fall Cruise-In and Car Show with Clay & Friends will be held Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at 110 Franklin Rd, Russellville. All are welcome. Proceeds will be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Several vendors will be there as well as music and a 50-50 drawing.
Reunion
There will be a Stamps/White family reunion Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Center In Auburn, KY.
OCT. 28
Tire Recycling Day
A Tire Recycling Day has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 8-10 a.m. at the county’s road department, 1088 Peyton St, Russellville. You can bring up to 12 passenger tires and two semis tires per vehicle for free. No tractor tires will be accepted. You must provide a valid Logan County license to participate.
NOV. 5
E-Scrap Event
The next E-Scrap event will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the recycling center, 1230 Morgantown Rd, Russellville. The Russellville senior class was approved to supply the labor for that event for $500. This is a free event for Logan Countians to dispose of their office equipment. There is a fee of $10 for each television set.
