Franklin-Simpson senior Kaydin Alexander and sophomore Jayden Spears were selected to the 13th District Girls’ Soccer All-Season Team.
Selections to the team were made by the four 13th District coaches: Franklin-Simpson’s Alissa Williams, Logan County’s Barry McReynolds, Russellville’s Eric Evans and Todd County Central’s Tori Bankston.
“Second selection in a row so it shows that if you put in the hard work, it pays off in the end,” Kaydin Alexander said. “Feels good to know that the hard work and effort I put on the field was recognized with this award. I’ve been playing since 6th grade and made friends and memories that will be cherished forever.”
“This feels great,” Jayden Spears said. “I have put a lot of work in this season being my first on the varsity level. We are a family. We made some mistakes, lost some games we shouldn’t have in the district. Overall, I will miss my seniors and remember all the fun we had this season.”
Other selections to the team were from Logan County: seniors Brady Alsup, Kadyn Costello, Addie Corder and Linnea Pitts. From Russellville: seniors Anastasia Dowlen and Emily Stapleton and junior Aliyah Kennedy and from Todd County Central: seniors Samantha Case and Itzel Salazar and sophomore Melanie Chamberlaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.