Before the kickoff of Friday night’s regular-season home finale between the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats and Glasgow Scotties, Franklin-Simpson High School celebrated Senior Night by honoring 27 seniors from the cheer, dance, and football teams, as well as the marching band.
Seniors honored from the cheer team included Kira Coleman, Sydney Nickolson, and Josie Snyder.
From the dance team were Makenna Delk and Brea Farmer.
From the football team were Atakis Allen, Jonas Allen, Hayden Andrews, Jalen Briscoe, Isaac Callis, John Dobbs, Jacob England, Keith Garner, Taunton Kelly, Daniel Klingman, Keaton Latham, Stephen Mathews, Jacob Mitchell, Jesse Punzalan, Diego Salvador, and Emilio Vazquez.
From the marching band were Naomi Bell, Emma Bennett, Tony Buesching, Baley Cardwell, Taryn Discher, and Zoey Hackney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.