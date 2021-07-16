Summer Nights keeps collecting for charity

Clay Bilyeu and friends “Summer Nights Cruise-In for July was a success despite a few drops of rain.
Bilyeu and a dedicated group of buddies host the cruise-in on the square in Russellville throughout the summer months to help collect monies for the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and Alzheimer’ Association.
These events would not be possible, said Bilyeu, if it were not for the many others who volunteer their time, as well as a community with generous hearts.
The group also hosts an annual wrap-up event called “Thunder on the Square” in the fall.
