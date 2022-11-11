David Nelson Ewing Jr., 50, of Elkton, Ky., passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Baptist Health in Madisonville, Ky.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 3:31 pm
