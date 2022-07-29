Logan Economic Alliance for Development’s Tammy Costellow attended Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting requesting a letter of support from the court for a new project coming to the county. Costellow was vague in the details of the project.
The letter will be sent to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development for a “light” industrial project, that when here, will provide for 20 jobs. This is a family-owned company headquartered in Michigan. The court approved the letter of support as well as allowed the judge-executive to sign it.
