Taster’s Luncheon Begins Order Sales
The United Methodist Women will begin taking orders for frozen casseroles for the annual Taste of Taster’s event. You can place your orders starting Thursday, Sept. 1 through Friday, Sept. 23 by calling Darla Sparks at 270-726-9258 or 270-991-0785 or Paula Timberlake at 270-725-5359. The cost of the casseroles will be $18 for an 8x8 pan and $28 for a 9x13 pan. The casseroles, with cooking instructions, will be available for pickup on Tuesday, Oct. 4 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The following five casseroles will be available in both sizes: chicken and rice, taco, baked spaghetti, hash brown, and sausage breakfast. All casseroles must be paid for at the time of placing the orders.
SEPT. 9
Half Price Book Sale at Library
Book Sale — Logan County Library on Friday, Sept 9th from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It’s half price day.
SEPT. 10
‘By Parties Unknown’ Documentary
Western Kentucky University PBS is partnering with the Capitol Arts Center for a free public screening of the documentary “By Parties Unknown” on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Capitol Arts Center. The documentary explores the lynching of four Black men in Russellville in 1908.
Book Sale at Library
Book Sale — Logan County Library on Saturday, Sept. 10th from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Books are $1 a bag with bags provided, and media items are limited to $10 per bag
Party on the Square in Auburn
Party on The Square in Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 10 featuring the Wide Open Road Band.
Scarbrough Reunion
The Scarbrough family reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Auburn Senior Center after church with a potluck lunch.
SEPT. 12
The first meeting of the new 2022-2023 year of the Russellville Chapter DAR will meet Monday, Sept. 12 at the Caldwell House at 3 p.m. The program will be Celebrating the Constitution because the week of Sept. 17-23 is “Constitution Week.” Hostesses are Anne Crawford, Rebecca Christmas, and Kathern Parker. All members are urged to attend. Anyone who is contemplating becoming a Daughter of the American Revolution is welcome to attend also.
SEPT. 14
LEAD-IDA Meetings
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
SEPT. 15
Bags of Fury Cornhole Tournament
Bags of Fury Cornhole Tournament will be held Thursday, Sept. 15 at the McCutchen Coke Park, 250 Spring Street, Auburn. Registration begins at 6 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Kids under age 11 are $5. For more information, call 270-731-7641,
SEPT. 17
Dock Trot 2022
Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2:30-7:30 p.m. come on down to Lake Malone for the annual Dock Trot. The musical line-up has been kicked up a notch and will feature great local and regional groups plus a finale like never before with Lexington-based Jimmy Buffet/Island band Conch Republic on the beach. Make plans to attend and hop aboard your watercraft and embark on a musical journey listening to bands across the lake. No boat? No problem! There will be bands at the Shady Cliff Resort & Marina as well as the Lake Malone State Park beach. So, bring a chair and have a listen. Fireworks cap off the night.
Logan County Bluegrass Festival
The 31st annual Logan County Bluegrass Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Auburn park. Free admission rain or shine. Live bluegrass music all day so bring your lawn chairs. Campers are welcome. There are RV hookups. For more information, call 270-725-0812 or 270-725-0715.
Tractor Show
A tractor show will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Haley Auctions & Realty, 51 Sold Lane, Russellville. The event is sponsored by the Butler County Antique Engine & Tractor Club and haleyauctionsandrealty.com You are invited to bring your own tractors and lawn mowers. For more information, call 270-726-2900 or 270-562-1184
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In at Russellville Park Square will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will, be food, music, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to Juvenile Diabetes, Hospice of Southern KY, and the Alzheimers Cooperation.
SEPT. 24
Open Hearts, Open Hands Monthly food distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9-11 a.m. at the Open Hearts, Open Hands facility at 717 S. Main Street in Lewisburg on Hwy 431. Signs will be posted to help. No photo IDs or address requirements.
Cole Reunion
The Cole family reunion will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Auburn Presbyterian Church fellowship hall at 12 p.m. There will be a potluck lunch.
Bucksville Benefit
There will be a benefit for the Bucksville Cemetery Saturday, Sept. 24 at Pleasant Hill Church fellowship hall at 5:30 p.m. There will be all-you-can-eat chili or soup, hot dogs, dessert, and a drink for $8. There will be a cakewalk (weather permitting), and an auction of donated items. All proceeds will go to the upkeep of the cemetery grounds. For further information, contact Boyce Lynn Lowery at 270-542-6593.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.