RHS Coach Carlos Quarles announces resignation

Russellville High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Carlos Quarles announced his resignation Friday, after three seasons with the Panthers. In his tenure as head basketball coach, Coach Quarles navigated the basketball program through a COVID pandemic and led his 2020-21 team to a 13th District Championship Runner-Up finish and 4th Region Tournament appearance.
“I am truly appreciative of my time as a Russellville Panther,” said coach Quarles. “The experience I have gained over the last five years at RHS has allowed me to grow both personally and professionally. I hope the community, the parents that have entrusted me to coach and mentor their children, and the players who gave me all they had night in and night out, know how much I love them and will genuinely miss them. The team that is returning has a great opportunity to be special and I will be their biggest fan!”
According to Russellville High School Principal Rex Booth, the search will be underway immediately to find the next head coach.
“I am appreciative of coach Quarles and all he has done for this school and this program. He took over during a time of rebuilding, and if that wasn’t hard enough, he also had to navigate through a global pandemic. His fingerprints will always be on this basketball program and I wish him well in his future endeavors. As for the future, we will begin accepting applications immediately. Once the time period for accepting applications has expired, a committee will be formed to analyze those applications and conduct interviews to bring in a high-quality coach to lead our program.”
