Eula Norene Lancaster Moore, 79, of Pembroke, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center of natural causes. Private Graveside Services will be at a later date at Rawlins Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
Survivors include her sons, Patrick Otho “Pat” Moore and his wife Macy, Walter Jeffrey Moore and his wife Clarissa; her daughters, Tammy Stratton and her husband Danny, Kellen Francis; her sisters, Betty Jean Lancaster, Diane Over and her husband Dale; her 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
