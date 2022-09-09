KET continues its in-depth political coverage of the 2022 general election with Kentucky Tonight programs featuring interviews with candidates in the U.S. House and Senate races.
The Kentucky Tonight candidate programs, hosted by Renee Shaw, will air throughout October on Mondays at 8/7 pm on KET. The programs also will be available for streaming at KET.org and on the PBS Video app.
All candidates who met KET’s candidate invitation criteria (KET.org/candidate-invitation-criteria) were invited to participate.
The schedule for candidate programs, which is subject to change, is as follows:
Monday, Oct. 3
U.S. Senate
Sen. Rand Paul — Republican incumbent
Charles Booker — Democratic candidate
Monday, Oct. 10
U.S. House of Representatives, 1st District
Rep. James Comer — Republican incumbent, 1st District
U.S. House of Representatives, 2nd District
Rep. Brett Guthrie — Republican incumbent
Hank Linderman — Democratic candidate
U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd District
Stuart Ray — Republican candidate
Morgan McGarvey — Democratic candidate
Monday, Oct. 17
U.S. House of Representatives, 4th District
Rep. Thomas Massie — Republican incumbent
Matt Lehman — Democratic candidate
U.S. House of Representatives, 5th District
Rep. Hal Rogers — Republican incumbent
U.S. House of Representatives, 6th District
Rep. Andy Barr — Republican incumbent
Geoff Young — Democratic candidate
Additionally, a preview of the 2022 general election will be featured on Kentucky Tonight on Monday, Nov. 7, at 8/7 pm on KET for a preview of the 2022 general election.
And on Tuesday, Nov. 8, KET’s Election Night 2022, features live coverage and analysis of Kentucky’s election results, hosted by Renee Shaw, and featuring a panel of political commentators, including Trey Grayson, Bob Babbage, and Al Cross.
Viewers with questions and comments may send email to kytonight@ket.org or use the message form at KET.org/kytonight. Viewers may also submit questions and comments on Twitter @KyTonightKET. The phone number for viewer questions during the program is 1 (800) 494-7605. All messages should include first and last name and town or county.
Kentucky Tonight is a weekly KET production. Kentucky Tonight and other KET public affairs programs are available for streaming on demand at KET.org and the PBS Video app and are rebroadcast on KET, KET KY and radio.
KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, where learning comes to life for more than one million people each week via television, online and mobile. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org, on Twitter @KET and at facebook.com/KET.
