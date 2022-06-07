Mastodon fossil found in LaRue County

On an outdoor adventure in LaRue County, Melissa Mouser found a piece of history. It’s been identified as the tooth of a mastodon, a extinct creature which roamed the area more than 10,000 years ago.
Mouser said she has always loved the outdoors and exploring, something she inherited from her dad.
“Looking for fossils and unique rocks is something I really enjoy,” she said. “I have them all over our house incorporated in with the décor.”
When she found the tooth, she was looking along a creek and saw something jagged among rocks on a creek bed.
“At first, I thought it was a piece of metal and I picked it up and then thought maybe it was broken pottery,” she said. “I rinsed it off in the creek and as soon as I pulled it out of the water, I knew it looked like a giant tooth.”
She noticed what she thought looked like enamel on part of it. Her sister Angela is an avid fossil hunter and Mouser contacted her because she knows more about identification. She told her sister they needed to Facetime immediately because she found a huge fossilized tooth.
Her sister suggested she post it in the Kentucky Paleontological Group on Facebook.
The groups’ president Dan Phelps told her she found a mastodon tooth and told her to contact Dr. Glenn Storrs at the Cincinnati Museum Center.
Storrs responded to her quickly and verified it was a mastodon tooth, probably the mandibular tooth of a young adult with little crown wear.
The tooth is 5-inches wide by 6-inches tall.
According to the Cincinnati Museum Center website, a mastodon is an Ice Age creature of the Pleistocene epoch for North America.
“Dr. Storrs told me, most likely isolated occurrence but could be more in the area,” she said of finding the fossil. “I have been in contact with a geology professor from University of Kentucky that said he would like to look at the site.”
She is waiting for the professionals to check out the area where she found it before returning to the site.
“I still can’t believe I found it,” she said.
She is donating the tooth so it can be preserved and studied.
