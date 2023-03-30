MARCH 31Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt at Lewisburg United Methodist Church
Join the Lewisburg United Methodist Church for a Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt for children ages birth to 13 years. The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with pizza, chips, and a dessert provided. There will also be crafts and story time before the hunt begins. Children will be divided into age groups to hunt eggs.
Tourist & Convention Commission Meeting
The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission will hold the monthly board meeting Friday, March 31 at 12 p.m. at their office on the first floor of the historic Logan County Courthouse, 200 W 4th Street, Russellville. For more information call 270-726-1678.
APRIL 1
Adairville Trade Days
Come one, come all to Adairville Trade Days on the Adairville Square! Vendors offering wares from yard sale items to fresh produce and handmade crafts or anything else you would like to sell are encouraged to set up. There is no charge to be a vendor. Spaces are first come, first serve. Stay as long as you’d like.
Russellville Parks & Recreation Dept. Easter Egg Hunt
Join in the Easter Egg hunting fun at the Sports Complex! Gates open at 9:30 a.m., the hunt for 5,000 eggs and other prizes beings at 10:00 a.m.
Lake Malone Begins Season
Lake Malone State Park opened for the 2023 season Wednesday, March 15th. An Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 1st at 10 a.m. See the schedule as well as more details about events planned for the 2023 season at the following link https://docs.google.com/.../1MwLJSnF7G0NkOTC1eahIKbA.../edit
COWS Testing
The County-wide COWS testing will be held on Saturday, April 1st at noon. In the event of inclement weather, the test will be rescheduled.
Auburn Tourism Adult Egg Hunt
Registration for the Adult Egg Hunt begins at 6;00 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Center, 169 Wrenwood Dr., the hunt begins at 8:00 p.m. You must be 21+ and show your ID at registration. There are over 6,000 eggs up for grabs with some amazing prizes to claim. Tickets are $25 for participants and $20 for the designated drivers. There will be live music, food vendor and Carriage House Vineyard on site. Registration forms are available at Auburn City Hall and Carriage House Vineyard.
APRIL 1-13
T-Ball, Softee Ball, Coach Pitch Signups
Registration for t-ball, softee ball, and coach pitch will be held through April 13 during the Russellville Parks & Recreation’s office hours at 190 Winter St, Russellville. During the day, please call ahead to make sure someone is in the office at 270-726-5033. The registration fee is $40. Softee ball for girls ages 5-8 (must be five by May 8 and stay 8 through the end of June). T-ball for boys or girls ages 4-6 (must be 4 by May 8), and coach pitch for ages 7-9 (must stay 9 through the end of June). After-hours signups will be held at the recreation center on Tuesday, April 4; Thursday, April 6; Tuesday, April 11, and Thursday, April 13 from 2-7 p.m.
APRIL 1 & 15
Adairville Cardinal Jr. Pro Football and Cheer Sign-ups
Sign-ups for the new Jr Pro football and cheer league in Adairville will take place at the Adairville Community Park. Parents will need to provide proof of insurance and have their child’s birth certificate with them. For more information on the football program, contact Eric Burks at (615)-812-4880 and Chelsie Glass for the cheer program at (615)-210-3662.
APRIL 3-7
Paint the Town Blue 3-7
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Logan County DCBS is launching a Paint Your Town Blue event from April 3rd through the 7th. All city, county, businesses, and residents are asked to join in supporting the prevention of child abuse by “Painting the Town Blue.” If any businesses would like to participate and want to help decorate your windows, please contact Karli Rutherford at 270-726-3516 or email logancountydcbs@gmail.com Together we can keep children safe.
APRIL 3 & 17
Veterans Coalition of Logan County Kentucky at Logan County Public Library
Are you a U.S. military veteran or their family member? Do you need assistance with navigating the rabbit hole of applying for benefits and other compensation? Help is available to you at the Logan County Public Library today from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
APRIL 8Auburn Tourism Bunny Run 5k Run/Walk
Auburn Tourism is holding a 5K Run/Walk with registration beginning at 8:00 a.m. at the Auburn Park located at 250 Spring St. Race time is 9:00 a.m. If you missed the pre-registration deadline, you may still register up until race time for $30. Registration form are still available at Auburn City Hall, the Carpenter Center, and Quik Fit.
Auburn Health Care Easter Egg Hunt
Auburn Health Care will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for children ages birth to 12 years at 2:30 p.m. on their back lawn at 139 Pearl St., Auburn. There will be prize drawings, a free meal and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
April 13 & 27
Cornhole Tournament at Auburn City Park
Registration runs from 6-7 p.m., play begins after the bracket is set. Entry fee is $10 per player ages 12 and up, $5 per player ages 11 and under. For additional information, visit “Bags of Fury Cornhole — (Auburn, KY)” Face Book page
April 14
Russellville Preschool Academy
The Russellville Preschool Academy at R.E. Stevenson Elementary will be conducting screenings on the following dates: Friday, April 14. The screenings will consist of the following: Speech Language Screener, Brigance Screen III, and a Parent interview. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 1. Please call Linda Shelton at 270-791-2217 or 270-726 3927 to schedule an appointment for a screener.
APRIL 15 & 29
Logan County Clerk Saturday Hours
The Logan County Clerk’s Office, located at 229 W. 3rd St. Russellville, will be open on April 15 and 29 for vehicle licensing and renewing tags only. If you have questions, you may call (270)-726-6061 during regular office hours Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
APRIL 18Child Abuse Awareness Walk
Those who would like to support our community’s children, as well as all children, are invited to the Carrico Square in Russellville on Tuesday, April 18 at 11 a.m. Come out and join the walk for child abuse awareness. This event will occur rain or shine.
APRIL 18 & May 5
Logan County Schools Preschool Screenings
Logan County Schools will soon be hosting preschool screenings for next school year’s (2023-24) preschoolers. The dates are April 18th and May 5th. Families must call 270-726-2436 to make an appointment.
APRIL 22
Lady Panther 1st Annual Golf Scramble
Russellville Lady Panthers are having their 1st Annual Golf Scramble at Rolling Hills in Russellville for a fundraiser on April 29 at Rolling Hills Golf Course. The Panthers are in need of sponsors for greens and tee boxes. Four man bring your own team. Please help support these ladies on the up coming year. We appreciate the support we got from the community in our historic season this year. Please make all payments to Russellville Lady Panthers Basketball. Forms must be in by April 22. You can contact Orlando Hayden at 270-646-0174 for more information and how to get a form.
APRIL 23
Kirby Funeral Service 3rd Annual Spring Show/Cruise In with Clay & Friends
The 3rd Annual Spring Car Show / Cruise In with Clay & Friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. at 110 Franklin Rd., Russellville. The event will include Best of Show and the top 20 will receive trophies There will also be 50/50 and more fun, including bounce houses for the children. The Filling Station and Backwoods Grilling will be on hand as the day’s vendors. This event helps raise money for Junior Diabetes Research Foundation. In the event of rain, the rescheduled date will be April 30
