Logan County high school junior Hannah Brown recently returned home from Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL). Brown and 41 other high school students from around the state attended the five-day summer leadership conference, held at the University of Kentucky.
An identical IFAL conference was also held at Murray State University for an additional 42 students.
IFAL is designed to expose high school students to college life while helping them explore the different fields of study for careers in agriculture. During the week, attendees gained a better understanding of the nature and needs of the agriculture industry, saw how basic and applied science is utilized in agriculture, and discussed the political process used to develop agricultural policy.
