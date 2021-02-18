For the NDL
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that, for the second consecutive month, more voters were removed from Kentucky’s rolls than added. In January, 5,613 new voters registered, and 14,927 voters were removed — 12,705 deceased voters, 460 nonresident voters, 65 voters who voluntarily de-registered, 56 mentally disabled voters, and 1,641 felony convicts. There are 9,314 fewer voters on the rolls as of January 31 than on December 31, a 0.26% decrease.
“In 2020, we showed that we could expand voter access and tighten election security at the same time,” said Secretary Adams. “By cleaning up our voter rolls, we’re showing Kentuckians that we’re serious about ballot integrity as we ask the General Assembly to make voting more accessible.”
Democratic registrants represent 47% of the electorate with 1,660,716 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 6,458 since December 31, a 0.39% decrease. Republican registrants total 1,573,369, or 44% of voters. Republicans saw a decrease of 4,192 registered voters, a decline of 0.27% from December 31. In addition, 9% of voters are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 1,336 registrants, a 0.41% climb.
Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website.
