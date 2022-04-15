Few of the diners he leads to their tables and hands a menu at Red Lobster are aware of the exciting life the gentleman with the British accent has lived.
David Harrison, born in London 88 years ago, played British football (soccer) on a show business team with Sean Connery, the original James Bond.
He was a tour manager for the British duo Chad & Jeremy (“Yesterday’s Gone” 1963), Bob Hope, Lee Greenwood and Kenny Rogers.
And from 1977 until 1985, Harrison was showroom manager at Owensboro’s Executive Inn Rivermont in its heyday of entertainment.
He also owned Barney’s Grill downtown from 1990 to 1997 and owned Limousines By David in Owensboro for a time.
Harrison left Owensboro in 2014, moving to Florida.
But he returned last fall and settled into a home in Owensboro’s Central Park subdivision.
One bedroom has been turned into what Harrison calls “Executive Inn East.”
It’s filled with 125 photos of him posing with celebrities, native American artifacts that he picked up on the road, awards he has won and even a certificate from his three-hour flight from New York City to London aboard the Concorde, a supersonic jetliner that cruised at speeds of 1,300-plus miles per hour.
“I tell people, ‘If you can name everybody in these pictures, I’ll buy your lunch at Red Lobster,’ ” Harrison says.
Of course, no one can.
The oldest of the pictures is an autographed portrait of Frank Sinatra from 1956 when he played the London Palladium, where Harrison was a young ticket taker.
When he watches the news from Ukraine, Harrison has disturbing memories of the German blitz in World War II, when his father moved him, his mother and his brother to the country to escape the bombs that rained on London.
He came to America on Oct. 15, 1960, looking for more excitement and more opportunities.
By the mid-70s, Harrison was in Evansville, working at Bob Green’s Executive Inn.
So many memories
When Green opened the Owensboro Executive Inn on Oct. 14, 1977, Harrison was its entertainment director and manager of the Las Vegas-styled Showroom Lounge.
And his memories are filled with hundreds of entertainers he worked with there.
There was the time when Playboy founder Hugh Hefner flew his black jet with the bunny on the tail into Owensboro to drop his girlfriend, country singer Barbie Benton, off for a three-night engagement at the Big E.
When Hefner flew back to pick her up, he invited Harrison to visit his Playboy Mansion.
Wayne Newton performed in the Showroom Lounge and invited Harrison to spend an all-expenses-paid week in Las Vegas.
“He said the only thing I would have to pay for was my gambling,” Harrison said.
Then there was the night when Owensboro police got a call saying that Dolly Parton, who was performing at the Big E, was in danger.
She fled the hotel and was driven back to Nashville in a series of police cars.
There was the time when Harrison escorted Engelbert Humperdinck on a jogging trip through Stone Creek Park, driving a limousine along behind the British singer.
He took Red Skelton shopping at the old Anderson’s Department Store downtown, helped Bob Hope walk his poodle down First Street at 1 a.m., went dancing with Mickey Gilley at the old Barnaby’s nightclub and helped Liberace spend $1,000 on sweaters at stores in the Executive Inn.
Harrison ate with Frankie Avalon, Jim Nabors and Bobby Vinton at Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn — at different times.
There’s a memory of the time that Tammy Wynette slipped into the Showroom Lounge to watch Conway Twitty sing.
And the time former Beatle George Harrison (no relation) just dropped in to spend the night at the hotel.
There are photos on the wall of Harrison with then-President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan.
And a photo of him with then-President Gerald Ford.
Ah, the memories.
There are so many.
