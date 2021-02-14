The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats came to town on Friday night for a district doubleheader against a depleted Panther squad. The Lady Panthers were missing A’miyah Collier who averages 14.2 points per game. The Panthers were short two starting Seniors. The boys fell 72-54 after the Lady Panthers started the night with a 53-31 loss.
Jackson Hampton led the Panthers with 15 points and was 1-for-1 from the free throw line. Xavier Coleman had 12 on the evening while shooting 8-of-9 from the charity stripe. Layne Steele stepped up big for the Panthers with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Andrew Dowlen led the team in rebounds with six.
The Panthers are scheduled to play at home this evening.
The Lady Panthers have a new member of the 1000 point club. Anastasia Dowlen scored her 1000th point against Franklin-Simpson on Friday. Dowlen was already a member of the 1000 rebound club, and she is only a Junior.
(0) comments
