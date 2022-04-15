My Granny Liz played the role of “Easter Bunny” every year. She would buy her supplies for grandkid’s Easter baskets days ahead of the “Big Day.” Baskets and grass were purchased at Kuhn’s Five & Dime store where my grandmother worked. Riley White’s was the only store selling Russell Stover chocolate bunnies and green coconut bird nests with jelly bean eggs. Granny Liz made sure to buy enough treats to fill our Easter baskets and sweet cravings. On Easter Eve, preparations were completed by Mr. Easter Bunny, herself.
I was the only grandchild living with and being raised by my grandmother and great-grandparents. On Easter Eve I didn’t have to be told to go to bed. The sooner one went to bed, the sooner one would go to sleep, and the sooner the Easter Bunny would come.
Morning finally arrived and one excited little girl ran to the dining room table. Setting on the lovely lace tablecloth were baskets in rainbow colors filled with Easter goodies. One special Easter, my granny gave me the most beautiful stuffed fluffy bunny. I felt really special.
After breakfast, it was time to take a bath and dress for church. My Easter outfit was on my bed. My Easter dress was a Cinderella brand dress from Wright’s Department store. Most Easters my dress would be pink with all the ruffles and frills. I also had a matching Easter bonnet with pink trim. Shoes were shiny Mary Jane’s — patent leather, worn with lace trim anklets. As a child, I was sent to church with instructions to listen carefully to my Sunday school teacher.
After church, I couldn’t wait to get home and enjoy Momie Duncan’s Easter dinner. Momie was my great-grandmother and the best cook in these parts. The menu consisted of city ham, mashed potatoes, and homemade yeast rolls. The best part of the meal was a fresh coconut cake in the shape of the Easter Bunny.
My mama, step-father, and siblings joined us at dinner. After every tummy was quite full, everyone went into the living room for the special day’s special entertainment. My great-grandfather took center stage, doing what he called the “Rabbit Dance.” Everyone watched my Daddy Dan hop across the floor with the agility of a very young man. Daddy Dan was a good man and very loving. I loved him so very much. The day passed with children eating sweets from their baskets.
All too soon, that Easter passed into memory. Now that all my loved ones live in Heaven, I thank God for the family I was blessed to know and love. My heart still hurts when I am missing my loved ones but memories are God’s way of letting us know we will be okay.
Moving forward, we must be thankful for the loving families we have. Remember to love and appreciate any special someone we have in our lives, now. Happy Easter to you and your family.
