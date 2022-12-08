Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats dropped seven 3-pointers as their shooting from the 3-point line and defense led to a 46-26 victory over the Clinton County Lady Bulldogs.
“We came out from the start and got after it,” Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor said. “We knew that our pressure would bother their guards. It would play some wear and tear on them throughout the game. We came out and made shots, relied on it and then our offense got stagnant. Still some things to work on but I am happy overall with the win.”
The Lady Cats gave up their only points in the 1st Quarter on a basket by Tatum Harlan. Then Franklin-Simpson went on a 14-0 run for the remainder of the quarter. Katelyn McAlister, Naja Noklan and Jasmine Savage each knocked down a 3-pointer to get the offense rolling. Lyniah Brown also scored three points with Malyea Partinger adding two for a 14-2 lead at the end of one.
McAlister buried her second 3-pointer of the game in the 2nd Quarter for the Lady Cats. Landree Moons scored four of the Lady Bulldogs’ six points. Partinger bookended the quarter as her basket gave Franklin-Simpson their biggest lead of the game at 14 points during that point and her traditional three-point play at the end of the 1st half did the same as they led 22-8 at the end of the 1st Half.
McAlister continued her hot shooting from beyond the arc as she buried back to back 3-pointers to open the 3rd Quarter for the Lady Cats. Moons scored all eight points for Clinton county but baskets from Brown, off a steal, and Hadley Turner gave Franklin-Simpson a 32-16 lead at the end of the third.
Nolan’s second 3-pointer of the game helped the Lady Cats open the 4th Quarter with five straight points. Moons responded with five straight of her own for the Lady Bulldogs. Partinger scored four points with a traditional three-point play from Turner. Brown and Tahlia spencer added baskets late in the game as Franklin-Simpson defeated Clinton County 46-26.
“Making steals and trying to turn that into making layups is my job,” Lyniah Brown said. “It feels good to be back. I wished I was there to play the first game but I am glad to be playing again.”.
“I was nervous last season playing,” Naja Nolan said. “Just had to get my nerves out and be confident shooting . It’s a game changer for me because now I have a role to play for the team. I am confident now that I can make a bunch of 3’s when I shoot them or show them “my swag” as the team likes to call it.”.
“Our goal is to make seven 3-pointers per game. Now we can try to get some easy ones to go with the 3’s.’Taylor said. “Naja (Nolan) didn’t play much last year. She had a huge summer and now you can see she is comfortable under the lights. Tonight, in front of our own fans, I thought she played pretty well on both ends of the ball tonight. We missed Lyniah (Brown) in our first game. She was biting at the bit to come back in to play. How she is able to guard one on one with the ball is something special.”
McAlister scored a team high of 12 points with Malyea Partinger adding 11 points for the Lady Cats. Landree Moons led all scorers with a game high of 15 points.
Franklin-Simpson had 30 rebounds with Lyniah Brown grabbing a team high of eight with Partinger having six and McAlister with five.
(0) comments
