Update on Kirby donation driveWe are still accepting batteries, Qtips, rubbing alcohol, toothbrushes, laundry products, cell chargers, flashlights, diapers, women hygiene products. NO CLOTHES AT THIS TIME BUT WILL UPDATE AS WE NEED SIZES REPLACED. We know some families will need time to get settled so we will have the room set up for you when you are ready. We have given out thousands so far of items all because of your generosity and volunteers. Thank you Thank you and God Bless. Please call with any questions at 270-946-1550. Kirby Funeral Services is located at 110 Franklin Road, Russellville.
County Christmas Lights TourThe Logan County Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee is excited to host the Logan County Christmas Lights Tour. Please submit addresses of homes across the county with beautiful Christmas lights to executive.assistant@loganchamber.com by Dec. 8. Tour list includes 104 Dakota Lane, Russellville; 3571 Morgantown Road, Russellville; 414 Mapel Street, Auburn; 125 Apple Street, Auburn; 3615 Coopertown Road, Russellville; 815 Stacker Street, Lewisburg, and 2412 Schley Road, Adairville.
Friday, Dec. 17Live Nativity in Adairville
The City of Adairville will once again be hosting its live drive-thru Nativity again this year. The theme is “Follow us to Bethlehem” and it will be held on Dec. 17 from 6-8 p.m. There will be live camels, sheep, and donkeys and this free event is open for anyone to come.
Saturday, Dec. 18Open Hearts Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts Open Hands Inc. will be having our food distribution on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9-11 a.m. Our building is located at 717 S. Main St. Lewisburg. We have no income restrictions to receive food.
Sunday, Dec. 19Christmas Dinner for Tornado Victims
All Logan County residents impacted by the tornado are invited to a free Christmas dinner at Willow Creek Mennonite Church on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 5-7 p.m. Williow Creek Mennonite Church is located at 2571 Morgantown Road, Russellville. We will be serving turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls, and a dessert bar. For additional questions, please call 270-847-5131.
