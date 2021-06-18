The Logan County High School Cheer Squad placed third at the KHSAA State Cheerleading Championships in May. The event, held at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Ky., featured five competitions. The LCHS cheer squad competed in the “All Girls-Large” division, finishing with their highest ranking in the school’s history.
This is not the squad’s first accolades having taking first place at the 2020-21 Region 2 All-Girls Large Division and earing third place at the 2020-21 State KHSAA Competitive Cheer All-Girls Large Division (this is the highest a Logan County cheer team has placed at state).
Coach Thomas Landrum had to say this about the ladies who worked extremely hard achieving this honor. “Despite this season being the most challenging season ever, it ended up being extraordinary. Typically, our cheerleading seasons work like clockwork, ending with High School Nationals at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Early this season, we projected traveling to Orlando in a pandemic just was not realistic. These kids missed out on so many things this season. We did not get to have our normal team bonding activities, they might have cheered 10 ball games all season, and we were not going to our annual Florida competition. These girls practiced so hard every week not knowing if they would be able to compete. The only thing that we looked forward to for so long was that KHSAA regionals might happen. We tried our best to ignore all the negativity and just use that to push even harder every practice. These kids lived in the cafeteria at LCHS this season practicing 2-3 times every week for two hours. Starting in February and ending in April we started taking a 1-hour tumbling class at Cheerville in Bowling Green and a 1-hour routine cleaning. We set goals this season to go back-to-back as region champs and to beat the school record for the highest placement at the state competition, which was formerly fourth place. After all the hours of hard work, we achieved all our goals this season. These kids are so special, talented, and deserving of everything they have achieved this season. I hate that our seniors who have dedicated their lives to cheerleading their high school career did not get their magical Disney experience, but they can leave LCHS knowing they left a huge mark on our program and they set school records. It was not the season we asked or were hoping for, but it ended up being beautiful.”
For Clara Bond, cheerleading has been her true passion for over seven years and now it has come to an end.
“Despite the crazy strange year we had, cheerleading made life seem a little bit more normal.,” said Bond adding, “This year was my last season, but it was also my best season. After all of my years of hard work, I spent my last season preparing for regionals where we became region champs, and state where we broke a school record and placed 3rd. I, along with all of my teammates, owe everything we have earned to our amazing coaches; especially our head coach Thomas Landrum who has turned the LCHS cheerleading team into something great. This season was extraordinary, despite everything that made this year terrible, cheerleading brought so much happiness to my final year of high school.”
Reese Hughes says the 2021 cheer season was a season she will never forget.
“As a senior it was so hard to watch everything we had experienced the past three years not get to happen this year. As a team we felt very defeated at the majority of the practices because we didn’t think there would be a point to all the hard work we had been putting in. But at the end of the season, we accomplished everything and more than we ever expected to do. Breaking a school record and getting 3rd in the state had never felt more rewarding after the year we had. Although us seniors missed out on some of the best parts of our last season, we made the best of it.”
Caitlyn Mosely says this season has definitely been a crazy year with the pandemic.
“At the beginning we honestly didn’t know if we would have a team this year. We had a late start to everything while other teams got to practice. As a team we felt defeated,” said Mosley. “When we got the news that we could compete this year, we were so excited. Even though we were way behind in everything, we knew we couldn’t just let our season go to waste. We worked hard on our routine, and when it came time to compete, we pulled it together. It was so shocking how we went from not even being able to stunt, to winning regions and placing 3rd at state. This year has been crazy, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Sydney Shelton said, “The pandemic made cheer season hard, but we learned if we work hard, we are to beat!”
This year was not what anyone could have expected expressed cheerleader Destiny Graves adding that her senior year was still better than anything she could’ve imagined.
“The cheer program has grown so much in the past four years and I couldn’t be more proud to say I was a part of it,” said Graves. “I hope to watch them continue to grow as I further my cheer career at Lindsey Wilson.”
The following are the Logan County High School 2020-2021 Cheer Team:
SeniorsSydney Shelton
Destiny Graves
Caitlyn Mosely
Reese Hughes
Clara Bond
Juniors
Harley Ayers
Kylie Lawson
Alexa Young
Makenzie Forrest
Allie Bobbett
Reece Sears
Anna Silvey
Ilana Duncan
Sophomores
Emma Jackson
Landrie Hughes
Freshman
Chloe Hance
Reagan Moulton
Katie Riffle
Hailey Gray
8th Grade
Lilly Robey
AnnElyse Boortz
Callie Henson
Morgan Taylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.