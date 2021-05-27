I confess — I’m an addict. My addiction is something that started years ago and has affected me at different levels. My parents were aware of my addiction at a young age and they watched me as I struggled from time to time with it. My wife was fully aware of it before we married and she agreed to help me as much as humanly possible in dealing with my addiction. My closest friends also know of my addiction and most of them walk beside me anyway.
It is said that an addiction is characterized by an “inability to consistently abstain”. It is also characterized by a “craving” or “increased hunger for…” I am guilty! I am an Addict with an addiction that has been life changing and life altering.
I read about a little book titled “Life Skills Education, What is Addiction?” In this small book there are 7 questions to assist someone in determining if they have an addiction. The questions were:
Can you hardly wait until you are alone so you can experience the feeling that comes from taking part in the experience? Do you find yourself avoiding people because they interfere with your addition? Do you find yourself daydreaming about your habit? Do you regularly turn to your habit with you are troubled? Do you feel better able to face life after engaging in your habit? Do you get upset if you cannot partake in your habit for a long period of time? Do you prefer to be with other people who do what you do?
I am addict! And if you can answer yes to these questions — you may have an addiction also. And if you wish too, please let me know, I may not be able to do much to help you, but I can pray!
My addiction by the way, is Jesus — I cannot get enough of Him!
