The Franklin-Simpson Planning and Zoning Commission recommended zone changes for a proposed development near the 31-W South and I-65 interchange where a hotel, retail space, a family fun center, apartments, and proposed convention center would be located.
Public hearings on the zone change requests were held at the planning and zoning commission meeting on Jan. 3.
The Franklin City Commission will now consider approving rezoning all three parcels at the proposed development to B-4 (highway business district). One appDroximately five-acre parcel on the north side of Anand Drive and east side of 31-W South is currently zoned B-5 (interstate interchange district). The other two parcels are on the north side of I-65 and Anand Drive and east side of 31-W South. One parcel consisting of approximately 26.4 acres is currently zoned B-5 (interstate interchange district), the other approximately 9.64-acre parcel is currently zoned I-2 (heavy industrial).
The plans for the development are currently in the concept phase, however, this recent zoning change will take development one closer step to becoming a reality.
In 2021, the Franklin City Commission had approved an ordinance establishing a Tax Increment Financing District, also known as a TIF District, for a proposed $70 million development in the area of I-65 Exit Two. A TIF District is an economic development tool used by public agencies to finance needed infrastructure improvements for a project such as streets, sewers, parking lots, and other improvements.
Ashwani Sarvaria is in charge of development of the massive project, and is the managing investor in SAV Investments who requested the city and county create the TIF District for the area consisting of more than 43 acres on three sites.
Any new taxes generated in the TIF District can be given back to the developer for the purpose of building infrastructure inside the development area. The tax agreement in the ordinance is for 20 years. The city and county will get 20% of new tax revenue the first 10 years and 30% the next 10 years.
In 2021, the area being developed was noted to be called the Franklin Gateway Development Area and designed at that time to include a hotel and convention center, retail shopping, a restaurant, a proposed theater, bowling alley, and residential apartments.
Sarvaria also owns the Holiday Inn Express in Franklin and Exit 2 Liquors. He is a member of the Simpson County Tourism Commission.
The proposed development is not connected to developments at The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs.
