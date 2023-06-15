Deciding what to have for dinner each night can be a daily conundrum for many of us. Barriers often include deciding what to prepare and needing more time to prepare a full meal. By preparing at least portions of our meals in advance, we can regularly have home-cooked, nutritious meals.
Research shows that people who regularly do advanced meal preparation tend to consume more fruits and vegetables and eat a more balanced diet. Meal prepping allows us to live our hectic lives while still providing our families and ourselves with nutritious foods. Pre-completing certain cooking steps saves time. The process may include simply prepping ingredients you will use later and completely preparing dishes to store for later use. Meal prepping also takes some of the stress and frustration out of deciding what to eat each night.
If you have never tried meal prepping, start small and don’t invest much money. First, aim to prepare two to three meals per week in advance. Find nutritious recipes your family will enjoy and make a grocery list of the needed ingredients. Allow your family to chime in on the process or ask them if there is a new food or recipe they would like to try.
It is easier to set aside one day for grocery shopping and meal prepping as it cuts down on the number of times you must handle the food and gives you a set time to work meal prepping into your busy schedule. Include your family in the food preparation. Not only will it help spread the cooking responsibilities, but it will also teach your family basic cooking skills and balanced eating habits.
Remember food safety when preparing food. For example, when using a cutting board, slice vegetables before cutting meat. Store produce and meat separately to avoid contamination. While most people associate meal prepping with dinnertime, you can prepare quick breakfasts or use leftovers for lunches. When cooking dinner, make the most of your time in the kitchen. Clean the kitchen as you prepare food, chop veggies for a salad the next day, or slice some fruit for a quick grab-and-go snack for the family.
After preparing the food, store it in an airtight container and place it in the refrigerator or freezer, depending on how soon you plan to eat it. Consume refrigerated meals within five days. Freezing will allow you to store meals for a longer time.
As you become a meal-prepping pro, you can watch for sales to stock up on food staples and increase the number of meals you prepare at home.
For more information on meal prepping, food safety, and balanced eating, contact the Simpson County Cooperative Extension Service.
