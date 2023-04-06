The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ baseball team competed valiantly as they tied the game in their final at bat but would ultimately fall to the Glasgow Scotties 4-2 in 10 innings last Tuesday night at Greg Shelton Field.
“It was a long game for sure,” Garrett Sadler said. “Got off to a good start but we left a lot of runners on base and that has been our problem so far this year. We can’t leave runners on 2nd and 3rd base and strikeout , which is causing us not to put up a lot of runs. I feel like we played well and everybody was pumped to play but we just didn’t finish.”
Brevin Scott pitched eight innings allowing two runs, one of them was earned, on four hits while striking out nine with one walk.
“A hard fought game that we lost,” Brevin Scott said. “When it came down to it, they were finding ways to get on base after our errors and they kept it going off that. We got to come out from the start and put runs up against them early. We can’t be waiting until late in the game to do that. We got to strike early.”
With the game scoreless after three and a half innings, the Wildcats stored the first run of the game in the bottom of the 4th. Hunter Jones led off the inning with a single and eventually advanced to 3rd base. Brady Delk laid down a sacrifice bunt that scored Jones for a 1-0 lead.
The Scotties answered back in the top of the fifth inning as a leadoff single followed by a double tied the game at 1-1. With two outs and a runner at 3rd, a fielding error allowed the runner to score to take a 2-1 lead.
Franklin-Simpson showed grit and resilience in the bottom of the 7th. With one out, Delk reached 1st as he was hit by a pitch. Colton Wilson followed with a single that moved the runners to 1st and 2nd. Griff Banton hit into a fielder’s choice that moved the runners to 2nd and 3rd. Glasgow intentionally walked Scott to load the bases so that they could get the final out at any base. But the move was all for not as with a 1-0 count, Garrett Sadler was hit by a pitch that scored Delk that tied the game at 2-2. Now with an opportunity to win the game, the Wildcats flew out to send the game to extra innings.
The game remained tied until the top of the 10th. With bases loaded, and one out, a wild pitch scored the go ahead run for Glasgow. Then with two outs and a runner at 3rdm an RBI single gave the Scotties a 4-2 lead.
The Wildcats put pressure on Glasgow in the button of the 10th as they managed to get John West, who led off with a single, at 2nd and Hayden Satterly, who walked, at 1st but could not get the runners home to score as they lost 4-2 in extra innings.
“Nice to leave here as the winner tonight,” Scotties’ head coach Sam Royce said, “It wasn’t pretty on either side but we scored more runs than they did. We got down early, fought back and got the lead. We made a couple of bad pitches that tied it back up and played some free baseball. We scraped around and got a couple of runs and held on. We were resilient tonight and we are a very inexperienced team but it was a hard fought baseball game and I was glad to win this one tonight.”
John West and Colton Wilson led Franklin-Simpson with two hits each. Brady Delk and Garrett Sadler each had an RBI with Delk and Hunter Jones each scoring a run.
