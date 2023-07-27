Claymore Camp Meeting
The Claymore Camp meeting board would like to invite everyone to attend the 120th Claymore Camp meeting. The old-fashion, non-denominational camp meeting is set back in the woods under an old shed built many years ago. Each night will begin at 7 p.m. with the Claymore Community Choir singing. There will also be special singers from different churches. There will be two Holy Ghost-filled preachers that will alternate preaching. Preachers include Bro. Rickey Peterson, and Bro. Arno Krantz. The location is 3572 Sharon Grove Rd., Elkton. For more information, call 270-604-5904 or email wilda156@bellsouth.net Saturday night supper will be served on July 22 at 5 p.m.
Superintendent Screening Committee
The Russellville Independent School District will be holding its second meeting of the Superintendent Screening Committee on Thursday, July 20th at 4 p.m. This meeting will be held at Central Office located at 355 S. Summer Street, Russellville.
July 28
Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission Board Meeting
The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission will be hosting their monthly board meeting Friday, July 28th, at 12 p.m. at their office on the first floor of the Historic Logan County Courthouse, 200 W 4th St, Russellville, Ky 42276. For more information contact 270-726-1678.
July 29 and Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26
Logan County Archives Saturday Hours
The Logan County Archives will be open for research and or tours of the Old Jail and Jailer’s residence at 278 West 4th St., Russellville, from 8 a.m. to noon. No appointment is necessary. Groups welcome (10 or more, please call ahead so extra volunteers can be brought in to help.) For more information call (270)-726-8179. Regular weekly hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
JULY 29
Black Lick Creek Honey Fest
Black Lick Creek Honey Fest will be held July 29th from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1039 Quarry Road, Auburn. There will be food, and live music by Jordan Richm of Kentucky Shine and Friends. There are 35 vendors scheduled to sell various things from clothing, crafts, metals, pottery, woodwork, cakes, lemonade, food, etc. And don’t forget the local honey.
Logan County Clerk’s Office Saturday Hours
The Logan County Clerk’s Office, located at 229 W. 3rd St. Russellville, will be open on Saturday, July 29 for vehicle licensing and renewing tags only from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you have questions, you may call 270-726-6061 during regular office hours Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Library After Hours: Roy Kyle and the Hot Rod Cruisers
Rescheduled! Join us for an evening of classic rock with Roy Kyle and the Hot Rod Cruisers at the Historic Courthouse. The concert will be in the upstairs courtroom, with plenty of room for dancing!
AUG. 3
Little Mister & Miss August 8th Emancipation Pageant
The Little Mister & Miss August 8th Emancipation Pageant will be held on Aug. 3rd at 6 p.m. at the historic Logan County Courthouse. The entry deadline is July 27th. Applications can be picked up at Logan County Tourism. All the registration information is attached to the application.
AUG. 4-5
Tractor Show
The 14th annual tractor show will be held Aug. 4-5 during the Kentucky International Chapter 24 Fall Meeting. This event will be held at the old fairgrounds on River Road, Morgantown. All lawn, garden, tractor, and flea market vendors are welcome. There will be a tractor and engine show, tractor parade, kid’s pedal pull, pedal tractor raffle, and gun raffle. Free parking and admission. For more information about this event, visit the Butler County Antique Tractor & Engine Club on Facebook or call Troy Dunn at 270-526-1184.
Aug. 5
Auburn Firefighters Fundraiser
The Auburn Firefighters are holding a fundraiser beginning at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office in Russellville. Dinner is from 5 to 7:30 p.m., offering fried catfish or hot dog plates. The auction begins at 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 10
Logan Joint City/County Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting
The next Logan Joint Cities/County Planning and Zoning meeting will be held August 10th at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the Chamber of Commerce on the square in downtown Russellville.
AUG. 11
Logan County Preschool Screenings
Logan County Schools is now scheduling preschool screenings for the 2023-24 school year. The screening will be held Friday, Aug. 11 at the Logan County Career & Technical Center. Please call for an appointment at 270-726-2436.
