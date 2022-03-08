Bagged Mulch Sale
Spring is right around the corner and so is yard work. We would like to help you out with that. Logan County Cougar Football is having our 2nd Annual Bagged Mulch sale. We helped deliver and spread over 5,000 bags of mulch last year. We will offer 5 different colors and 3 delivery options. We will take mulch orders from March 1st-26th, with deliveries starting the week of April 4th-9th. Any high school or middle school football player should be able to help you with information on this fundraiser. If you don’t know a football player, no problem, all the information you need to know is in the video and link: https://forms.gle/CcpADbFgt73VjBACA.
No More Masks
Effective Feb. 25, 2022, per recent CDC guidance, Russellville Independent Schools will no longer require masks to be worn on school buses, school vans, or any other school-operated vehicles.
Girls’ Softball
The Russellville Parks & Recreation is considering having a girls’ softball league for ages 9-12. They are trying to see if there would be enough interest. If you are interested, please call 270-726-5033 and speak with Jenn.
Little Cougar Academy
Little Cougar Academy is back! Logan County Schools is hosting two LCA sessions this spring. Little Cougar Academy is open to all incoming kindergarteners (2022-23) enrolling in Logan County Schools. Join us on March 22 and April 21 to help your child transition to kindergarten. Please register at https://bit.ly/LittleCougarAcademy.
Wednesday, March 9
Russellville Chapter KSDAR Meeting
The Russellville Chapter KSDAR will meet Wednesday, March 9 at the Caldwell House at 3 p.m. The program will be by Paula Clark, Vice Regent, on Women’s Suffrage. All members are expected and the public is invited if you might be interested in becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Our Registrar will be glad to help you trace your lineage to a patriot who either fought in the American Revolution or gave supplies or something to help the soldiers. The hostesses are Darlene Ryan, Margaret Humble, and Darlene Gooch. Members are asked to bring snacks for the children in the local schools.
Saturday, March, 26
Fish Fry
Logan County Search & Rescue will be having its 50th annual Fish Fry Saturday, March 26 at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville. Clay Bilyeu will be the entertainment for the evening with Tim Haley and Will Gregory of Haley Realty & Auction as auctioneers. There will be several door prizes as well as a $300 grand prize. This is the Search & Rescue’s biggest fundraiser for the year. Come out and support your local Search & Rescue.
Saturday, April 9
Bunny Run/Walk
Auburn Kentucky Tourism is hosting a Bunny Run/Walk at the Auburn Park Saturday, April 9 with check-in at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Preregistration is $20 by March 29 and $25 on April 9. Registration forms are available at Auburn City Hall, the Carpenter & Fitness Center, and Quik Fit. This will be a fast and flat course, just enough hills to keep the shin splints away. Only pre-registered participants are guaranteed a t-shirt.
Saturday, April, 16
Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Get ready for a fun-filled night Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. (registration is at 6 p.m.) at 169 Wrenwood Drive, Auburn. There will be over 3,500 hundred eggs to hunt with lots of great prizes available, and an opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. We will have wine to purchase as well and a food truck on location. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at Auburn City Hall or Carriage House Vineyards for $20 and that includes 1 glass of wine or wine slushie and participation in the Egg Hunt. We are also offering designated driver tickets for $15 which will include the Egg Hunt only. Tickets purchased the day of the event will be an additional $5. So bring your flashlight, your Easter baskets, and get ready for a night filled with food, wine, lots of prizes, and fun! This is a 21+ event. Please bring a form of ID to participate. You will be checked upon entry. The event is being sponsored by the Auburn Kentucky Tourism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.