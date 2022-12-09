The deGraffenried Chorale presents “A Velvet Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Temple in Russellville. This marks the 41st year of the chorale’s Christmas performances.
The chorale was founded by Hazel Carver in 1978 with a one-time grant from the deGraffenried estate. Private donations through community support on performance evenings continue to help the chorale perform by purchasing music and hiring musicians.
Mary Beth Dowden and John Kees are the two remaining founding members. Dowden said, “The pandemic stopped us from performing the last three years, but we’re back this year.”
This year’s selections include “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Mid-winter,” “Ave Maria,” “The First Noel,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “His Light in Us,” “How Great Our Joy,” “Away in a Manger,” “Night of Silence,” “See Amid the Winter’s Snow,” “O, Come All Ye Faithful,” “Candlelight Carol,” “Joy to the World,” and “Good Christian Friends Rejoice.”
Under the direction of Mary Beth Dowden, the chorale will be accompanied by Susan Fox, and guest musicians Randall Olson and Kristen Hicks on violin, Sarah Berry on cello, Dwight Pounds on viola, and Trevor Cardwell on soprano saxophone.
Everyone is invited to attend.
