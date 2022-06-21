Saturday, June 25Monthly Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, June 25 from 9-11 a.m. at the facility on Hwy 431 N in Lewisburg. Signs are posted. Also, our clothes closet will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the fellowship hall of the Lewisburg United Methodist Church in Lewisburg.
Sunday, June 26
Freedom Celebration
The City of Auburn, along with New Friendship Baptist Church will be hosting a Freedom Celebration Sunday, June 26 at 6 p.m. at the city park. There will be food trucks, inflatables, and fireworks. Everyone is welcome.
JULY
LC FRYSC Science Camp
Please join us for a fun-filled three-day camp in July that will include robotics, cooking, and rockets. The camp will be held on Monday, July 25; Tuesday, July 26; and Wednesday, July 27, at the Logan County Extension Office from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This camp will be for upcoming 4th thru 6th graders (last year’s 3-5th). What a great way to end your summer before school starts back. Please visit the Stevenson Elementary Family Resource Center Facebook page to register. This is for both Logan County and Russellville School students.
